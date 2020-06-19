Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust (LON:ABD) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $227.83

Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust PLC (LON:ABD) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $227.83 and traded as high as $241.00. Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust shares last traded at $239.00, with a volume of 37,264 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $264.12 million and a PE ratio of 5.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 227.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 235.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.71, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:ABD)

Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

