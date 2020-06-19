Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Stock Holdings Increased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,328,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,303 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 1.54% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $16,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 177,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 8,330 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 207,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 30,793 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $5,266,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $287,000. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AKR stock opened at $13.84 on Friday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $29.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.36.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.29). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $71.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AKR shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acadia Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

