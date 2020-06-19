Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) Director Jack W. Schuler Acquires 95,492 Shares

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 95,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.86 per share, with a total value of $941,551.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 16.03, a quick ratio of 14.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.66. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $24.00.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39). Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 5,681.44% and a negative net margin of 845.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics Inc will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXDX shares. BidaskClub raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Accelerate Diagnostics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accelerate Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXDX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $318,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after buying an additional 118,620 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 25,933 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.61% of the company’s stock.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

