Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Short Interest Down 21.7% in June

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100,000 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the May 31st total of 12,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.13.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $3,664,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jesse Yang acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.52 per share, with a total value of $27,408.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,964. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 324,000 shares of company stock worth $23,504,440. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,156,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,858,000 after acquiring an additional 14,371,236 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $495,007,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at $327,047,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 65.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385,187 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 587.8% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,755,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,676 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $76.01 on Friday. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $44.58 and a 12 month high of $76.48. The company has a market cap of $56.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.61.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

