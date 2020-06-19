Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the May 31st total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 666,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATSG. BidaskClub cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

ATSG opened at $21.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.21. Air Transport Services Group has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $25.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -1,075.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $389.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 224.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 2,839.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

