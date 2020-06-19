Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) Short Interest Update

Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,830,000 shares, an increase of 64.4% from the May 31st total of 2,330,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NYSE AGI opened at $7.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.45. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Alamos Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGI. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,515,000 after purchasing an additional 106,099 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 16.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 134,396 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 748,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 480,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 23,379 shares during the period. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

