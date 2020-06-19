Alexey Gavrilenya Sells 5,000 Shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Stock

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) insider Alexey Gavrilenya sold 5,000 shares of FleetCor Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.91, for a total transaction of $1,399,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,390.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:FLT opened at $258.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.47. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.51 and a twelve month high of $329.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.48.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.17. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 32.37% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $661.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLT. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in FleetCor Technologies by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.18.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

