Alison Davis Sells 4,000 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock

Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Director Alison Davis sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total value of $398,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,870.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of FISV opened at $104.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.24. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $125.05. The firm has a market cap of $69.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.16, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FISV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus lowered their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Fiserv from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fiserv from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fiserv from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.19.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

