ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its position in shares of ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 75.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,743 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in ALLETE during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ALLETE during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in ALLETE in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of ALLETE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ALLETE from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Sidoti lowered shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of ALLETE from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut ALLETE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

ALE stock opened at $56.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ALLETE Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.60.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.75 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 7.86%. ALLETE’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ALLETE Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

