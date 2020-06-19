Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Holdings in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 997,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,022 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $11,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 172,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 36,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALEX opened at $12.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $25.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.49.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Alexander & Baldwin had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

ALEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th.

Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

