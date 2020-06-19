Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Holdings in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Cable One worth $13,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cable One during the fourth quarter worth about $88,449,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in Cable One in the first quarter valued at about $69,321,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Cable One in the first quarter valued at about $53,901,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Cable One by 262.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,186,000 after acquiring an additional 9,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cable One by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 63,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,823,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,367.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,850.00 target price (up from $1,600.00) on shares of Cable One in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,105.00 target price (up from $1,968.00) on shares of Cable One in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Cable One currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,651.43.

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $1,813.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,830.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,656.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83 and a beta of 0.46. Cable One Inc has a one year low of $1,031.39 and a one year high of $2,044.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $12.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.40 by $2.65. Cable One had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $321.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cable One Inc will post 40.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,709.34, for a total transaction of $1,287,133.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,356,963.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,805.00, for a total transaction of $1,388,045.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,826,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,002 shares of company stock worth $6,891,178. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

