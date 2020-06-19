Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 590,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,611 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.11% of Invitation Homes worth $12,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

INVH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.92.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $28.35 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $449.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Invitation Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.