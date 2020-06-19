Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $11.99 Million Position in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 42.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,212 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $11,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,433,000 after acquiring an additional 75,759 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 357,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,213,000 after acquiring an additional 116,867 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 179,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,683,000 after acquiring an additional 61,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 56.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 146,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,013,000 after acquiring an additional 53,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.97, for a total transaction of $1,255,332.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 1,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.49, for a total value of $666,831.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,488.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,052 shares of company stock valued at $51,115,258 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $533.90 on Friday. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 1 year low of $290.02 and a 1 year high of $587.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $510.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $411.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.32). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $330.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAM shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Boston Beer from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Boston Beer from $549.00 to $609.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Boston Beer from $409.00 to $481.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $505.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $477.15.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.