Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $12.95 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,947 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $12,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 262.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS EFAV opened at $66.78 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.96.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.