Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 9,980 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,165 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.33% of Ormat Technologies worth $11,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORA. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 60.4% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 42.1% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 160.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ORA opened at $68.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.22 and a 1-year high of $87.07.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.91 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 30.14%.

ORA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

