alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) PT Set at €18.40 by Warburg Research

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) has been assigned a €18.40 ($20.67) price target by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.62% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €14.50 ($16.29) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays set a €16.20 ($18.20) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($17.98) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.50 ($18.54) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.50 ($15.17) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €16.25 ($18.26).

AOX stock opened at €13.98 ($15.71) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €13.37 and its 200 day moving average price is €15.41. alstria office REIT has a 52 week low of €11.74 ($13.19) and a 52 week high of €15.24 ($17.12).

alstria office REIT Company Profile

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

