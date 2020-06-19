America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX) Short Interest Update

America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,400 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the May 31st total of 243,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 342,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ATAX opened at $4.33 on Friday. America First Multifamily Investors has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $274.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.57.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 46.31% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 127,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 718,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 65,128 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $485,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $453,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors in the first quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

About America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

