Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.76 Million

Equities research analysts expect Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) to announce sales of $35.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Amyris’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.00 million and the highest is $36.52 million. Amyris posted sales of $62.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amyris will report full year sales of $220.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $219.50 million to $221.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $337.04 million, with estimates ranging from $336.98 million to $337.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Amyris.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $29.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.51 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMRS. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.83.

In other Amyris news, Director Frank Kung acquired 3,689,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $11,067,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,796. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 47.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amyris in the first quarter worth $16,620,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Amyris by 79.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 128,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 56,788 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Amyris by 123.6% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 108,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 60,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Amyris by 16.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amyris stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $630.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.49. Amyris has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $6.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.10.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

