Analysts Expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $102.85 Million

Analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) will announce $102.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $103.70 million and the lowest is $102.00 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers posted sales of $112.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full year sales of $423.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $418.62 million to $428.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $422.03 million, with estimates ranging from $418.78 million to $425.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.82). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $108.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.37 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point started coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,196,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,305,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,961,000 after acquiring an additional 254,802 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,762,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,960,000 after acquiring an additional 87,527 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,709,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,182,000 after purchasing an additional 112,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,650,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 11,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

SKT stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 6.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.58. The firm has a market cap of $758.01 million, a P/E ratio of -249.92 and a beta of 1.92.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

