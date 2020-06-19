Andrew K. Balo Sells 6,522 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) insider Andrew K. Balo sold 6,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.47, for a total transaction of $2,390,117.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andrew K. Balo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 15th, Andrew K. Balo sold 6,690 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.39, for a total transaction of $1,895,879.10.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $401.91 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.28 and a 52 week high of $428.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $381.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.01. The company has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 252.77 and a beta of 0.76.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. DexCom had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.8% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,782 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,130 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DXCM. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $361.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on DexCom from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.33.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

