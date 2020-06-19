APG Asset Management N.V. Has $450,000 Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 99.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,978,364 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 103.7% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 43.8% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 70.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

ROL stock opened at $42.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.32 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.52. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $46.95.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $487.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.43 million. Rollins had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 43.84%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

