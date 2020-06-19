APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 108,043 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its stake in shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 88.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 108,043 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Athene were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Athene by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 298,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,034,000 after purchasing an additional 30,639 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Athene by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Athene in the 4th quarter valued at $74,638,000.

Get Athene alerts:

In other Athene news, insider Grant Kvalheim acquired 40,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Athene from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Athene from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Athene from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut Athene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Athene from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.27.

ATH opened at $34.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.37. Athene Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.39 and its 200-day moving average is $36.18.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.86 million. Athene had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 7.50%. On average, research analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH).

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.