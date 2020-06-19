APG Asset Management N.V. Takes Position in Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET)

APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,133,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,365,000 after buying an additional 262,803 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Covetrus by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,805,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,840,000 after purchasing an additional 101,090 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Covetrus in the 4th quarter worth $17,238,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Covetrus by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,117,000 after purchasing an additional 32,045 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Covetrus by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,080,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,265,000 after purchasing an additional 82,674 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVET shares. ValuEngine cut Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Covetrus from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

NASDAQ:CVET opened at $17.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.72. Covetrus Inc has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $25.89.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 24.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Covetrus Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward Mcnamara sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,792 shares in the company, valued at $628,133.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

