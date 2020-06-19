Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is GM Advisory Group Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 285.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,886 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,515 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 4.9% of GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the first quarter worth $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth $50,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $351.73 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $355.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $317.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.37. The stock has a market cap of $1,523.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Apple from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.38.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

