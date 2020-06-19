Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s 3rd Largest Position

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,784,273 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,713 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.5% of Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Apple worth $708,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Levin Easterly Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC now owns 192,968 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,070,000 after purchasing an additional 63,949 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth $6,667,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the first quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 14,644 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,724,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 2.2% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,370 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,063,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 5.1% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,577 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,916,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $351.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $317.71 and a 200 day moving average of $294.37. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $355.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,523.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective (up from $340.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.38.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

