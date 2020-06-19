Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Raised by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,466 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.6% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 62.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Nomura Securities lifted their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.38.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $351.73 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $355.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $317.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,523.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.