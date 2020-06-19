Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,298 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 0.2% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apple from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Nomura Securities increased their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cascend Securities reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.38.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $351.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $317.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.37. The firm has a market cap of $1,523.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $355.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.