Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Increased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 393,964 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.9% of Bokf Na’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bokf Na’s holdings in Apple were worth $100,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,311,057,000 after buying an additional 789,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after acquiring an additional 71,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,839,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,045,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,533 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple stock opened at $351.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $317.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1,523.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $355.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cascend Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.38.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

