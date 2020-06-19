Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Short Interest Update

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 718,400 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the May 31st total of 603,700 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 188,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

In other news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $251,611.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 394,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,050,493.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 5,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $239,740.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,488.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,531 shares of company stock worth $8,319,935.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLT. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 1,385.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 214.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Therapeutics stock opened at $45.20 on Friday. Applied Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $57.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.18.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.23. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Therapeutics will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

