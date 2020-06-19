Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Director Scott M. Rocklage Sells 120,164 Shares

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Director Scott M. Rocklage sold 120,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $4,001,461.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ APRE opened at $36.03 on Friday. Aprea Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $53.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.39 million and a P/E ratio of -7.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.54.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. As a group, analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on APRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APRE. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $852,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,906,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,766,000. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel anticancer compounds that reactivate the tumor suppressor protein, p53. The company's lead drug candidate APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies.

