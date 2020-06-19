Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Major Shareholder Ventures Iv L.P. 5Am Sells 140,000 Shares

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) major shareholder Ventures Iv L.P. 5Am sold 140,000 shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $4,662,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:APRE opened at $36.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $718.39 million and a P/E ratio of -7.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.54. Aprea Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $53.11.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. Analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APRE. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aprea Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.60.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel anticancer compounds that reactivate the tumor suppressor protein, p53. The company's lead drug candidate APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies.

