Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 68.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. William Blair began coverage on Aptinyx in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.06.

Shares of NASDAQ APTX opened at $4.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $188.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.38. Aptinyx has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 47.99% and a negative net margin of 1,540.42%. The business had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million. On average, analysts expect that Aptinyx will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTX. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aptinyx by 712.7% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,162,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,108 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aptinyx in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,277,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Aptinyx in the first quarter valued at approximately $889,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Aptinyx by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 219,450 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aptinyx by 164.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 128,583 shares during the period. 56.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

