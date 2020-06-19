Aptorum Group Ltd (NASDAQ:APM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aptorum Group Ltd (NASDAQ:APM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 81.8% from the May 31st total of 5,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Aptorum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

APM opened at $3.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Aptorum Group has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $26.60.

Aptorum Group Company Profile

Aptorum Group Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a range of therapeutic and diagnostic technologies to treat unmet medical needs. It focuses on developing various drug molecules and certain technologies for the treatment and diagnosis of human disease conditions in neurology, infectious diseases, gastroenterology, oncology, and other disease areas.

