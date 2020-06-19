Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) Short Interest Up 24.2% in June

Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 443,800 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the May 31st total of 357,400 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 121,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

APYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Apyx Medical from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apyx Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Apyx Medical from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Apyx Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.44.

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

Apyx Medical stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. Apyx Medical has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $8.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.90. The stock has a market cap of $170.56 million, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 million. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 58.26%. As a group, analysts expect that Apyx Medical will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles D. Goodwin II purchased 28,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $93,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,250 shares in the company, valued at $93,225. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 52.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 58.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 115,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 42,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 19,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Apyx Medical by 978.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 107,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.