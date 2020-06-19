ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) Short Interest Update

ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 943,300 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the May 31st total of 748,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 234,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ArcBest by 331.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in ArcBest by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ArcBest by 306.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 8,039 shares in the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest stock opened at $25.02 on Friday. ArcBest has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $32.46. The company has a market capitalization of $604.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.01.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.77 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.01%. Analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARCB. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ArcBest from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Loop Capital raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

