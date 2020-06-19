Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARDS) Short Interest Update

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARDS) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the May 31st total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ARDS opened at $7.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.28. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The firm has a market cap of $59.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.04.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARDS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

