Armata Pharmaceuticals’ (ARMP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 97.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARMP. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP opened at $4.06 on Thursday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $6.92.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.19).

In other Armata Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. bought 7,717,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $23,924,749.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of Armata Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Its product candidate is the AP-SA01 that targets Staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

