Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) Short Interest Update

Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the May 31st total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 575,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 11.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Arvinas news, Director Briggs Morrison bought 2,500 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.82 per share, with a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,006.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,025,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Arvinas alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Arvinas by 88.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, May 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Sunday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Arvinas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.27.

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $30.55 on Friday. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $61.57. The company has a current ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 8.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.77.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 171.74% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. The company had revenue of $6.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.