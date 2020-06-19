ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Liberum Capital lowered ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR stock opened at $132.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR has a one year low of $53.33 and a one year high of $145.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.81.

About ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

