ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Hits New 52-Week High at $365.69

ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $365.69 and last traded at $362.01, with a volume of 25972 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $352.05.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $319.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. ASML had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding NV will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in ASML by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,814,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

