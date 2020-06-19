Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Invests $35,000 in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 672 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BL. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blackline during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Blackline by 285.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackline by 13.2% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackline in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackline by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackline news, Director Mario Spanicciati sold 66,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $3,853,292.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,410.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $54,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,813.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,926 shares of company stock worth $6,934,589 in the last ninety days. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BL stock opened at $78.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.75 and its 200-day moving average is $59.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -120.86 and a beta of 0.93. Blackline Inc has a 52 week low of $38.32 and a 52 week high of $81.72.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $82.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackline Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Blackline from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Blackline from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Blackline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine lowered Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Blackline from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.89.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

