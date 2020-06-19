Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Takes $34,000 Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 479 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Pegasystems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Pegasystems by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Pegasystems by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,400,000 after buying an additional 43,139 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,502,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Pegasystems by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,149,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,555,000 after buying an additional 82,000 shares during the period. 48.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEGA. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Pegasystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Pegasystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $96.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.35. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $103.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.74 and a beta of 1.26.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $265.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.60%.

In other Pegasystems news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total transaction of $812,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total transaction of $40,772.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,421.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,033. 51.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

