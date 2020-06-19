Asta Funding, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Asta Funding, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 51.9% from the May 31st total of 2,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Asta Funding stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Asta Funding, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.14% of Asta Funding at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

ASFI stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. Asta Funding has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.41.

Asta Funding Company Profile

Asta Funding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the consumer receivables business in the United States, Puerto Rico, and South America. It operates through three segments: Consumer Receivables, Personal Injury Claims, and Social Security Disability Advocacy. The Consumer Receivables segment is involved in purchasing, managing, and servicing distressed consumer receivables, including judgment receivables, which are accounts where outside attorneys secure judgments directly against the consumer; charged-off receivables consisting of accounts that have been written-off by the originators and might have been previously serviced by collection agencies; and semi-performing receivables that are accounts where the debtor is currently making partial or irregular monthly payments, but the accounts might have been written-off by the originators.

