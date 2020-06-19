Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ:ASTC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ:ASTC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decrease of 70.9% from the May 31st total of 65,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Astrotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

NASDAQ ASTC opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Astrotech has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $7.75. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of -0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.25.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 1,936.98% and a negative return on equity of 461.44%. The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Astrotech stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ:ASTC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 99,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. Astrotech comprises approximately 0.1% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned 1.32% of Astrotech at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Astrotech

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Astro Scientific and Astral Images Corporation. The Astro Scientific segment manufactures chemical detection and analysis instrumentation that detects and identifies trace amounts of explosives and narcotics.

