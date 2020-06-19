ATIF Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ATIF) Short Interest Update

ATIF Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ATIF) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the May 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ATIF stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. ATIF has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $4.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1.94.

ATIF Holdings Limited provides financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia. The company offers going public consulting and international financial consulting services. It also operates chinacnnm.com, a news and media Website that provides social news and financial information to the Asian region.

