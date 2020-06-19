Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 49.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Auryn Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Auryn Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

Get Auryn Resources alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN AUG opened at $1.34 on Thursday. Auryn Resources has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $1.84.

Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Auryn Resources by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,299,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 150,969 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Auryn Resources by 301.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Auryn Resources by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,060,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 980,000 shares during the period.

About Auryn Resources

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Auryn Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auryn Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.