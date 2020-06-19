Aviva PLC Decreases Stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,836 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 598,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,150,000 after purchasing an additional 63,100 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 664,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,792,000 after purchasing an additional 35,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE lifted its holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 62,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RDY opened at $53.44 on Friday. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $54.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.49.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.28 million. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 11.15%. Research analysts expect that Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

RDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

