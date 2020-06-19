Aviva PLC Has $571,000 Holdings in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 46.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,530 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in PolyOne were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PolyOne by 113.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in PolyOne during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in PolyOne during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in PolyOne during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PolyOne during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of PolyOne from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of PolyOne in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PolyOne in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. PolyOne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Shares of NYSE POL opened at $25.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.12. PolyOne Co. has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $711.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.26 million. PolyOne had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PolyOne Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.203 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.93%.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

