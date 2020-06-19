Aviva PLC Lowers Position in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,287,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 475.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

NASDAQ ZG opened at $61.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.07. Zillow Group Inc has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $66.96.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. Zillow Group’s revenue was up 147.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zillow Group Inc will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.65.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.