Aviva PLC Sells 1,440 Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,760 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GGAL. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter worth $92,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 17.1% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 73.4% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 15,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GGAL opened at $9.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.52. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $39.22.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GGAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Financiero Galicia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

